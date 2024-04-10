Share on email (opens in new window)

White Linen Night has been in The Heights since 2007. Photo: Annie Mulligan/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

White Linen Night in The Heights will no longer be a free affair. The big picture: The annual gathering celebrates the community's vibrancy and resilience that occurs despite the grueling summer heat.

The tradition originated in 1994 in New Orleans as an effort to bolster NOLA's arts district when hot weather slowed business.

Former New Orleans residents who moved to the Bayou City in the wake of Hurricane Katrina introduced White Linen Night to the Heights in 2007. The event has taken place nearly each year since.

The intrigue: The event features shopping from vendors and businesses along 19th Street, local food trucks and Houston bands.

Driving the news: The 19th Street Merchants Association, which hosts this year's White Linen Night celebration Aug. 3, will charge $10 for entry.

Feel Good Group founder Casey Barbles, whose organization is helping the association put on the event, told CultureMap that the ticket cost is to offset expenses from providing security, portable restrooms and medical personnel.

What they're saying: "Without it being supported, it would be sad to see it turn into something it's not," Barbles said. "By purchasing tickets, you are supporting 19th Street, local communities, small businesses — to help keep the Heights the Heights."

Tickets are on sale now.