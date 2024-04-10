Explore Houston bookstores during a monthlong Bookstore Crawl

Lit Java makes sure to have diverse books, particularly for children. Photo: Angie Jackson, courtesy of Lit Java

Bookworms, get excited about a new challenge: exploring Houston's local bookstores on a unique crawl through the city. State of play: 18 Houston-area bookstores have united for the first annual Houston Bookstore Crawl, encouraging book lovers to discover and visit indie bookstores.

How it works: Pick up a bookstore crawl card at one of the 18 bookstores. Get your card stamped or signed by each of the stores you visit through the end of April.

Once you visit 10 of the booksellers, you can submit your card to any of the participating bookstores to be entered into a raffle for special gifts.

Every store you hit after the first 10 counts as an additional entry. The cards must be turned in to a bookseller by the end of business on April 30.

The participating bookstores include pop-up bookseller Candescent Books, mystery bookstore Murder by the Book, and several in the suburbs like The Book Attic in Tomball and Copperfield's Books in Spring.

Check out a map of the booksellers here.

The intrigue: Lit Java, a new indie bookstore in Pearland, has gained traction ahead of its April 27 grand opening thanks to anticipation from the book crawl. It opened early for limited hours and with a limited cafe menu before the grand opening.

What they're saying: "The fact that we've been getting attention on social media because of the crawl has been astounding, which is why we decided to have a few soft opening hours," says Angie Jackson, who co-founded the bookstore cafe with her friend Dewana Montgomery

from bookclub after dreaming up the concept two years ago.

The bottom line: Support Houston's vibrant book community.