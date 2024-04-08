What to do with your eclipse glasses now

Share on email (opens in new window)

Before you toss out your eclipse glasses, consider donating them to Warby Parker. Why it matters: Reduce, reuse and recycle, folks.

How it works: Warby Parker is accepting all solar eclipse glasses that are still in usable condition — so not bent, scratched or broken — at its stores through the end of the month.

The prescription glasses retailer will donate the eclipse glasses to Astronomers Without Borders, which will distribute them to educators and students around the world.

There are Warby Parker locations in Rice Village, The Heights, the River Oaks area and Memorial City.

Alternatively … you could save them for the 2044 U.S. total solar eclipse, if you've mastered the art of not losing stuff over two decades.