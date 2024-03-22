The Houston Cougars men's basketball team is as ready as ever for March Madness. Why it matters: The No. 1-seeded Cougars are vying for the team's first national title after dominating their first year in the Big 12 Conference with a 30-4 record, an Associated Press Big 12 player-of-the-year award, and a head coach given top honors by his peers.

Driving the news: The Cougars play the No. 16 Longwood Lancers on Friday at Memphis' FedExForum.

Tipoff is at 8:20pm on TNT.

The latest: While they spent the season atop the Big 12, Houston is fresh off Saturday's Big 12 Tournament championship loss to the Iowa State Cyclones.

What they're saying: "We'll lick our wounds and get back on the horse and get going again," head coach Kelvin Sampson told the Houston Chronicle.

How to watch: The university is hosting an official watch party for Friday's game at downtown's Avenida Houston.

Festivities kick off at 7pm.

What's next: If the Cougars win, they'll have a chance to play in the second round against the No. 9 Texas A&M Aggies, who play the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Friday at 5:50pm.