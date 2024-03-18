Mar 18, 2024 - Things to Do

What to do in Houston: March 18-21

Here's what's going on in the Bayou City this week.

🖼 Take a guided tour of the new fauvism special exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

  • 1pm-2pm Wednesday. Museum entry is $24.

🎶 Enjoy a concert during lunchtime at Discovery Green. Students from Kinder HSPVA will perform from 1pm-2pm Wednesday.

  • Free.

🌳 Learn all about trees in Houston with the Houston Botanic Garden's deputy director of horticulture on Wednesday at the Texas Medical Center Helix Park.

  • 11:30am-1:30pm. Free.

🦃 Watch "The Thanksgiving Play" at the 4th Wall Theatre Company on Thursday.

  • 7:30pm-9:30pm. Tickets start at $17.

🚶‍♀️ Go on a wellness walk with Hope for Healing on Thursday.

  • 10am-11am. Free.
