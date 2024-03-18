What to do in Houston: March 18-21

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on in the Bayou City this week. 🖼 Take a guided tour of the new fauvism special exhibit at the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston.

1pm-2pm Wednesday. Museum entry is $24.

🎶 Enjoy a concert during lunchtime at Discovery Green. Students from Kinder HSPVA will perform from 1pm-2pm Wednesday.

Free.

🌳 Learn all about trees in Houston with the Houston Botanic Garden's deputy director of horticulture on Wednesday at the Texas Medical Center Helix Park.

11:30am-1:30pm. Free.

🦃 Watch "The Thanksgiving Play" at the 4th Wall Theatre Company on Thursday.

7:30pm-9:30pm. Tickets start at $17.

🚶‍♀️ Go on a wellness walk with Hope for Healing on Thursday.