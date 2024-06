Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's going on in Houston this weekend. 🎥 Join artist Anthony Almendárez for an opening reception for his "Hello, My Name Is ____" multichannel video and sound installation at MATCH on Friday.

The free reception is from 6pm-8pm. The installation is in place on select days through March 16.

🧘‍ Practice yoga and enjoy the company of goats at Little Woodrow's EaDo on Saturday morning.

General admission is $45. Tickets are available online for 10am and 11am.

💞 Embark on a journey through Bayou Bend Collection and Gardens during Hearts in the Garden on Saturday from 4pm-7pm.

Tickets are $25 for the public and $20 for Museum of Fine Arts, Houston members.

🎟 See "Barbie" at Discovery Green on Saturday.

The free showing starts at 7pm.

🐶 Sip beer with your pup (just don't share) at the Pup Crawl & Pet Expo at the Houston Arboretum & Nature Center on Sunday.