The U.S.'s oldest resident is living well into her 110s in Houston. The big picture: Elizabeth Francis, 114, was born in 1909 and has held the record for oldest Texan since 2020.

When 116-year-old California resident Edie Ceccarelli died on Feb. 22, Francis became the oldest person in America.

Zoom in: While living in Houston in the 1970s, Francis ran the coffee shop inside KTRK-TV's headquarters, serving reporters, anchors and other staff members, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

She has three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren.

She lives in Houston with her 94-year-old daughter Dorothy Williams and granddaughter Ethel Harrison, who takes care of the pair.

Zoom out: Francis is also now the fifth-oldest person on Earth, according to the Gerontology Research Group.

What they're saying: "If the good Lord gave it to you, use it," Francis told LongeviQuest researchers in July when asked for life advice. "Speak your mind, don't hold your tongue."