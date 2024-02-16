2 hours ago - News

A weekend to celebrate local Black art

ehinde Wiley stands by Young Tarentine II (Ndeye Fatou Mbaye (oil on canvas) as well as The Birgin Martyr St. Cecilia (bronze) as he walked through his new show,

Kehinde Wiley at his exhibit at the MFAH. Photo: Karen Warren/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and other local institutions are celebrating Black art this weekend with the citywide initiative Black Art Houston.

Why it matters: This is the first time such a weekend of events has been put together. Various organizations have collaborated to host a weekend full of exhibitions, programs and open studios in celebration of local, contemporary Black art.

What's happening: The events from Saturday to Monday coincide with the opening of the MFAH exhibition "Multiplicity: Blackness in Contemporary American Collage," which inspired this weekend's events, per the museum.

Plus: There will be several programming events, such as writing workshops presented by The Free Black Women's Library HTX, a panel discussion at the ninth annual City Wide African American History Parade and Symposium, and wellness programs with the Black Man Project and the Black Woman Project, both art and mental health nonprofits.

Go deeper: Check out the full program schedule with an interactive map.

