A weekend to celebrate local Black art
The Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and other local institutions are celebrating Black art this weekend with the citywide initiative Black Art Houston.
Why it matters: This is the first time such a weekend of events has been put together. Various organizations have collaborated to host a weekend full of exhibitions, programs and open studios in celebration of local, contemporary Black art.
What's happening: The events from Saturday to Monday coincide with the opening of the MFAH exhibition "Multiplicity: Blackness in Contemporary American Collage," which inspired this weekend's events, per the museum.
- Both "Multiplicity" and MFAH's "Kehinde Wiley: An Archaeology of Silence" will be available for free if you use the code BAH2024 to purchase tickets online and in person.
- There will also be art exhibits at Contemporary Arts Museum Houston, Art Is Bond, the Community Artists' Collective, the Houston Museum of African American Culture and more.
- Several artists are hosting open studios, including Willie Maxen, Randy Wrosiv and Anthony Suber.
Plus: There will be several programming events, such as writing workshops presented by The Free Black Women's Library HTX, a panel discussion at the ninth annual City Wide African American History Parade and Symposium, and wellness programs with the Black Man Project and the Black Woman Project, both art and mental health nonprofits.
Go deeper: Check out the full program schedule with an interactive map.
