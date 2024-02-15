1 hour ago - Culture
Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Now tour headed to Houston
Jennifer Lopez announced her This Is Me… Now tour, which stops at Toyota Center on Aug. 31.
Why it matters: This is Lopez's first tour in five years.
Context: The tour announcement comes ahead of the release Lopez's new album and its accompanying film — both to be released Friday.
- The album "This Is Me ... Now" is a sequel to Lopez's third studio album, "This Is Me… Then," released in 2002.
- The film "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story" will premiere on Prime Video.
If you go: Tickets go on sale at 10am Feb. 23.
