Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Now tour headed to Houston

Photo of Jennifer Lopez performing.

This is J.Lo. Photo: Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images for Luisaviaroma

Jennifer Lopez announced her This Is Me… Now tour, which stops at Toyota Center on Aug. 31.

Why it matters: This is Lopez's first tour in five years.

Context: The tour announcement comes ahead of the release Lopez's new album and its accompanying film — both to be released Friday.

If you go: Tickets go on sale at 10am Feb. 23.

