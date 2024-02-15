Jennifer Lopez's This Is Me... Now tour headed to Houston

Jennifer Lopez announced her This Is Me… Now tour, which stops at Toyota Center on Aug. 31.

Why it matters: This is Lopez's first tour in five years.

Context: The tour announcement comes ahead of the release Lopez's new album and its accompanying film — both to be released Friday.

The album "This Is Me ... Now" is a sequel to Lopez's third studio album, "This Is Me… Then," released in 2002.

The film "This Is Me ... Now: A Love Story" will premiere on Prime Video.

If you go: Tickets go on sale at 10am Feb. 23.