Police continue Lakewood Church shooting investigation

Police are still investigating the events that led a Conroe mother to open fire with an AR-15 rifle in Houston's Lakewood Church on Sunday.

Two people, including the woman's 7-year-old son, were wounded before the woman was killed.

Houston police chief Troy Finner said investigators who raided a Conroe home early Monday found antisemitic writings by the shooter.

Police said she had a history of mental illness and used several aliases, both male and female, but they identified her as Genesse Moreno, 36.

Commander Christopher Hassig did not divulge the contents of the writings but noted some members of her ex-husband's family are Jewish.

Questions remain about whether it was the shooter or police who wounded her 7-year-old son in the head during a minutes-long gun battle in the church.

What happened: Moreno parked at the west side of the church along Timmons Lane at 1:53pm, according to Hassig, who oversees the Houston Police Department's homicide division.

She pulled her son out of her vehicle while carrying an AR-15 under a trenchcoat and approached a door where she threatened an unarmed security guard and entered the building, Hassig said.

She started shooting minutes later, he said.

Two off-duty officers working security at the church — one with the HPD and the other with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission — saw the woman and began to shoot.

That encounter lasted minutes before police fatally shot Moreno, Hassig said.

The woman's son was struck in the head by a bullet, police said. He remains in critical condition as of Monday.

A 57-year-old man was shot in the leg but has since been released from the hospital.

Details: Moreno purchased the AR-15 legally in December, Hassig said.

Officers also found a sticker that said "Palestine" on the buttstock of the gun.

Finner said detectives recovered multiple rounds of ammunition and another rifle in her bag.

Asked if he was dealing with a hate crime, Finner said: "I just want us to simply wait on the facts. You've got mental illness here. You've got a lot of things going on."

Of note: It is up to HPD's Criminal Intelligence Division to determine if it will be classified as a hate crime.

What we're watching: Finner said more information, including any bodycam footage, will be released as the investigation unfolds.