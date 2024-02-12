35 mins ago - Things to Do
Houston's social calendar for the week of Feb. 12-16
Here's what's happening in Houston this week.
🌱 Swap seeds and plant cuttings at Houston Urban Gardeners' Seed & Plant Swap at the West Gray Multiservice Center on Monday.
- The free swap starts at 6:30pm.
💖 Celebrate Galentine's Day at Axelrad on Tuesday.
- A "Bridesmaids" screening, shopping and more start at 6pm.
🛩️ Admit to your friends you know the depths of the lore at Houston Flying Saucer's Taylor Swift Trivia on Tuesday.
- Questions start at 7:30pm.
🎣 Dive into the world of anglers at the Houston Fishing Show, which starts Wednesday.
- Tickets are sold at the door and are $15 for adults and $3 for children.
💔 Shred a photo of your ex and get a free beer at Rodeo Goat on Wednesday.
- The creative process starts at 4pm.
