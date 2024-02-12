Houston's social calendar for the week of Feb. 12-16

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's what's happening in Houston this week.

🌱 Swap seeds and plant cuttings at Houston Urban Gardeners' Seed & Plant Swap at the West Gray Multiservice Center on Monday.

The free swap starts at 6:30pm.

💖 Celebrate Galentine's Day at Axelrad on Tuesday.

A "Bridesmaids" screening, shopping and more start at 6pm.

🛩️ Admit to your friends you know the depths of the lore at Houston Flying Saucer's Taylor Swift Trivia on Tuesday.

Questions start at 7:30pm.

🎣 Dive into the world of anglers at the Houston Fishing Show, which starts Wednesday.

Tickets are sold at the door and are $15 for adults and $3 for children.

💔 Shred a photo of your ex and get a free beer at Rodeo Goat on Wednesday.