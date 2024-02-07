25 mins ago - Things to Do

Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in Houston

The Lunar New Year — ringing in the year of the dragon — is this Saturday, and Houston has plenty of ways to celebrate.

🧧 Enjoy a day of performances at the Chinese Community Center's ceremony Saturday from 10am-4pm.

  • Free.

🌝 Head to Alief for the Texas Lunar Festival on Saturday from 10:30am-4:30pm.

  • Free.

🏮 Decorate a paper lantern and shop from food and art vendors at the Lunar New Year Festival and Night Market at downtown's Market Square Park on Saturday from 3-9pm.

  • Paper lanterns are $10 and available to pre-purchase online. The event is otherwise free.

🍻 Geek out at Karbach Brewing during the Otaku Lunar New Year Food and Anime Festival on Saturday from 12-10pm and Sunday from 12-5pm.

  • Expect a sumo tournament, cosplay contests and more. Free.

🐲 Join Lee's Golden Dragon, a Houston-based lion and dragon dance group, for a celebration at Discovery Green on Sunday from 5-7pm.

  • The free performance will be accompanied by vendors and crafts.
