Where to celebrate Lunar New Year in Houston

The Lunar New Year — ringing in the year of the dragon — is this Saturday, and Houston has plenty of ways to celebrate.
🧧 Enjoy a day of performances at the Chinese Community Center's ceremony Saturday from 10am-4pm.
- Free.
🌝 Head to Alief for the Texas Lunar Festival on Saturday from 10:30am-4:30pm.
- Free.
🏮 Decorate a paper lantern and shop from food and art vendors at the Lunar New Year Festival and Night Market at downtown's Market Square Park on Saturday from 3-9pm.
- Paper lanterns are $10 and available to pre-purchase online. The event is otherwise free.
🍻 Geek out at Karbach Brewing during the Otaku Lunar New Year Food and Anime Festival on Saturday from 12-10pm and Sunday from 12-5pm.
- Expect a sumo tournament, cosplay contests and more. Free.
🐲 Join Lee's Golden Dragon, a Houston-based lion and dragon dance group, for a celebration at Discovery Green on Sunday from 5-7pm.
- The free performance will be accompanied by vendors and crafts.
