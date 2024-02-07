City inches toward removing Houston Avenue medians
Mayor John Whitmire on Tuesday doubled down on his plan to remove newly installed medians along Houston Avenue.
What they're saying: "I've never felt more comfortable about an issue probably in my career," Whitmire said at Tuesday's City Council meeting. "It's a safety issue. It's a process issue. It's a council issue."
Catch up fast: Houston Public Works announced late Friday that it would begin the process of removing the medians between Center Street and Memorial Drive this week.
- They were installed by city crews in December in an effort to make it easier for people on foot to cross the street.
- Critics include Lutheran church Trinity Downtown and Houston's police and fire unions, who say the work has burdened drivers, including first responders.
The intrigue: District H Councilmember Mario Castillo, whose predecessor Karla Cisneros initiated the installation of the medians, asked the mayor to wait at least a week before removing the medians.
- He told a group of supporters Sunday that the mayor's office denied his request to postpone the removal process.
- "A one-week pause will give us that and allow the information to come out, understand it and maybe see if we can figure out a compromise that's not tearing [out] this whole thing," Castillo said.
State of play: Houston Public Works has placed traffic cones around portions of the project directly adjacent to Trinity Downtown.
- As of Tuesday, the medians remained intact.
What we're watching: The timeline for the medians' removal is unclear.
