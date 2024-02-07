Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Houston Avenue has seen a lot of work in the last few months. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

Mayor John Whitmire on Tuesday doubled down on his plan to remove newly installed medians along Houston Avenue.

What they're saying: "I've never felt more comfortable about an issue probably in my career," Whitmire said at Tuesday's City Council meeting. "It's a safety issue. It's a process issue. It's a council issue."

Catch up fast: Houston Public Works announced late Friday that it would begin the process of removing the medians between Center Street and Memorial Drive this week.

They were installed by city crews in December in an effort to make it easier for people on foot to cross the street.

Critics include Lutheran church Trinity Downtown and Houston's police and fire unions, who say the work has burdened drivers, including first responders.

The intrigue: District H Councilmember Mario Castillo, whose predecessor Karla Cisneros initiated the installation of the medians, asked the mayor to wait at least a week before removing the medians.

He told a group of supporters Sunday that the mayor's office denied his request to postpone the removal process.

"A one-week pause will give us that and allow the information to come out, understand it and maybe see if we can figure out a compromise that's not tearing [out] this whole thing," Castillo said.

State of play: Houston Public Works has placed traffic cones around portions of the project directly adjacent to Trinity Downtown.

As of Tuesday, the medians remained intact.

What we're watching: The timeline for the medians' removal is unclear.