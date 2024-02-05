Houston to host seven 2026 World Cup matches

Share on email (opens in new window)

Houston will host seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, organizers announced yesterday.

Why it matters: The 2026 World Cup is expected to generate millions of dollars for the city, Harris County-Houston Sports Authority has said.

What's happening: NRG Stadium will host five group-stage matches and two knockout-round games in 2026.

The group-stage games will be on June 14, 17, 20, 23 and 26. The knockout matches will be on June 29 (Round of 32) and July 4 (Round of 16).

Details: The cup's opening match will be in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. The first U.S. match will be in the Los Angeles area.

Arlington's AT&T Stadium will host nine matches, the most among all host cities.

What they're saying: "We were going to be excited no matter what happened," Chris Canetti, with the sports authority, told the Houston Business Journal.