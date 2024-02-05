49 mins ago - News
Houston to host seven 2026 World Cup matches
Houston will host seven matches during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, organizers announced yesterday.
Why it matters: The 2026 World Cup is expected to generate millions of dollars for the city, Harris County-Houston Sports Authority has said.
What's happening: NRG Stadium will host five group-stage matches and two knockout-round games in 2026.
- The group-stage games will be on June 14, 17, 20, 23 and 26. The knockout matches will be on June 29 (Round of 32) and July 4 (Round of 16).
Details: The cup's opening match will be in Mexico City on June 11, 2026. The first U.S. match will be in the Los Angeles area.
- Arlington's AT&T Stadium will host nine matches, the most among all host cities.
What they're saying: "We were going to be excited no matter what happened," Chris Canetti, with the sports authority, told the Houston Business Journal.
- "To have two of [the knockout-stage games] coming to Houston will certainly be special and spectacular."
