How to celebrate Black History Month in Houston

Black History Month is here, and Houston has plenty of events to help you celebrate Black excellence.

Here are some things to check out:

📚 Join The Reading Room for a talk with artists Berlin and Charonda Johnson as well as poet Avalon Hogans about the legacy of Houston's Freedman Town on Feb. 8 at 6:30pm.

Of note: The Reading Room is hosting other events throughout Black History Month at their POST Houston pop-up shop.

🎷 Listen to the Touch of Keys Jazz Band at Black History Jazz Night Out in Missouri City on Feb. 9 from 7-10pm.

Tickets are available for donations starting at $10.

🕺 Take Zydeco dance lessons and make crafts at BakerRipley East Aldine Campus' Black History Month celebration on Feb. 9 at 5pm.

They'll also have a local Cajun food truck.

🎊 Celebrate the life and legacy of Martin Luther King, Jr. at the rescheduled 46th Annual "Original" MLK Parade on Feb. 10 at 10am.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump will lead the downtown parade as grand marshal.

🗣️ Hear more about Sugar Land's troubled history with convict leasing at The Society of Justice and Equality for the People of Sugar Land's Black History Month forum Feb. 12 at 6pm.

The free event requires an RSVP.

🚲 Ride through Historic Third Ward with Dr. Veon McReynolds for the 3rd Annual Black History Month Ride & Learn on Feb. 24 from 10am-1pm.

Free.

🧘 Learn more about Black history with Dr. Jei Pearcey's meditative Journey Through Black History on Feb. 24 from 11:30am-1pm.

Tickets are available for a donation.

📍 At any time: Check out Houston First's guide to Black landmarks across the city.