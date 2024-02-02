Apache Corporation will sponsor Tour de Houston 2024

Share on email (opens in new window)

This year's Tour de Houston will be sponsored once again by the Apache Corporation.

Catch up fast: The Houston-based energy company, a longtime sponsor of the event, did not originally pledge to sponsor the 2024 iteration of the annual fundraising ride.

The Mayor's Office of Special Events announced Wednesday that it was canceling the event over lack of funds, but within hours Mayor John Whitmire — who was unaware the ride had been canceled — pledged to find a sponsor and ensure that the ride went on.

Driving the news: Whitmire and representatives from Apache met Thursday and created a plan to bring the ride back to the Bayou City.

The mayor was personally involved in the talks, spokesperson Mary Benton tells Axios.

Last year's ride included Apache and more than a dozen other entities as sponsors.

Flashback: Last year, the ride was moved up to February to accommodate the Final Four.

Some of the funds generated by last year's registration fees went toward planting 1,000 trees in Houston's Glenshire Park and other neighborhood spaces.

What we're watching: The 2024 Tour de Houston has yet to be scheduled.