55 mins ago - News
Apache Corporation will sponsor Tour de Houston 2024
This year's Tour de Houston will be sponsored once again by the Apache Corporation.
Catch up fast: The Houston-based energy company, a longtime sponsor of the event, did not originally pledge to sponsor the 2024 iteration of the annual fundraising ride.
- The Mayor's Office of Special Events announced Wednesday that it was canceling the event over lack of funds, but within hours Mayor John Whitmire — who was unaware the ride had been canceled — pledged to find a sponsor and ensure that the ride went on.
Driving the news: Whitmire and representatives from Apache met Thursday and created a plan to bring the ride back to the Bayou City.
- The mayor was personally involved in the talks, spokesperson Mary Benton tells Axios.
- Last year's ride included Apache and more than a dozen other entities as sponsors.
Flashback: Last year, the ride was moved up to February to accommodate the Final Four.
- Some of the funds generated by last year's registration fees went toward planting 1,000 trees in Houston's Glenshire Park and other neighborhood spaces.
What we're watching: The 2024 Tour de Houston has yet to be scheduled.
- The ride is typically planned for late March or early April.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.