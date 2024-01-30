Houston Museum of Natural Science changes free admission day

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Houston Museum of Natural Science has changed its free admission hours from Thursdays to Tuesdays.

Why it matters: Several Houston-area museums, like the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the Children's Museum Houston, have free admission on Thursdays.

The natural science museum said it moved its free day to a day with "fewer conflicts with neighboring events in the area," allowing for easier parking and access.

Details: From 5pm to 8pm on Tuesdays, the permanent exhibits are now free, while special exhibits and theater shows are discounted.

Before this move, the museum offered free hours on Thursdays from 2pm to 5pm in the fall, winter and spring and from 5pm to 8pm in the summer.

In 2023, more than 90,000 people visited the museum during its free admission hours.

What they're saying: "Offering evening hours in the summer has been a relatively recent addition to our free hours program, and we've received such a great response to these specific hours that we wanted to offer it year-round," a museum spokesman said in an email.

