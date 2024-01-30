Houston Museum of Natural Science changes free admission day
The Houston Museum of Natural Science has changed its free admission hours from Thursdays to Tuesdays.
Why it matters: Several Houston-area museums, like the Museum of Fine Arts, Houston and the Children's Museum Houston, have free admission on Thursdays.
- The natural science museum said it moved its free day to a day with "fewer conflicts with neighboring events in the area," allowing for easier parking and access.
Details: From 5pm to 8pm on Tuesdays, the permanent exhibits are now free, while special exhibits and theater shows are discounted.
- Before this move, the museum offered free hours on Thursdays from 2pm to 5pm in the fall, winter and spring and from 5pm to 8pm in the summer.
- In 2023, more than 90,000 people visited the museum during its free admission hours.
What they're saying: "Offering evening hours in the summer has been a relatively recent addition to our free hours program, and we've received such a great response to these specific hours that we wanted to offer it year-round," a museum spokesman said in an email.
