2 hours ago - Things to Do
Houston's social calendar for the week of Jan. 29
Here's what to do in Houston this week.
📖 Hear from authors Kaveh Akbar and Ben Fountain at the Alley Theatre on Monday.
- Tickets are $5. The event starts at 7:30pm.
🤣 Laugh it up — or bust out some new material — at the Secret Group's Pass the Mic comedy open mic night Tuesday.
- The show begins at 11:55pm, and signups begin at 11:30pm.
🏳️🌈 Join Houston's New Faces of Pride for a happy hour at Pearl Bar on Wednesday.
- The party runs from 6pm to 9pm.
💃 Dance the night away with Los Souldees at Rice Village's The Big Easy Social and Pleasure Club on Thursday.
- Free. Doors open at 7pm.
🎥 Enjoy pioneering director Georges Méliès' silent films with live music Friday at Discovery Green.
- French violinist Kami Ghavi Helm will accompany the films during this free event, which kicks off at 7pm.
