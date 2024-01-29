Houston's Girl Scout cookies are almost here

The most delicious fundraiser of all time is right around the corner.

Driving the news: Houston-area Girl Scouts will start selling their cookies beginning Feb. 16.

Each box will cost $6 this year, slightly more than the $5 per box in years past.

Girl Scout brass have blamed inflation for the price increase.

Yes, but: Each troop will receive an additional 20% in cookie sale proceeds this year, according to the Girl Scouts of San Jacinto, which serves the greater Houston region.

Those proceeds help fun trips, outings and other activities.

What they're saying: "Launching into a new Girl Scout cookie season is like opening a door to endless possibilities for our girls and their troops," Girl Scouts of San Jacinto Council CEO Mary Vitek said. "Through the cookie program, girls learn essential life skills, develop confidence and build a foundation for future success."

This year's returning flavors include: Adventurefuls, Toast-Yay!, Lemonades, Trefoils, Thin Mints, Peanut Butter Patties, Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Sandwich and Caramel Chocolate Chip.

Be smart: Girl Scout cookie season runs through March 24.