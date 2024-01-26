We're less than a month away from the start of the Astros' preseason in West Palm Beach, Florida.

State of play: The Astros return to the field in 2024 with some new faces and plenty of reliable favorites.

Driving the news: Astros pitchers and catchers report for spring training workouts on Feb. 14, with the full squad in tow Feb. 19.

There will be 62 players at spring training, including 40 on the official roster and 22 additional players vying for a spot on the team. Several of the team's top prospects will also be in attendance.

The team's first spring training game is against the Washington Nationals on Feb. 24.

Catch up fast: The Astros are under the management of new skipper Joe Espada after Dusty Baker left the organization at the end of last season. Baker is now a special adviser to baseball operations for the San Francisco Giants.

The team most notably picked up relief pitcher Josh Hader this month, adding depth to the bullpen.

​​In December, they also signed catcher Victor Caratini, who will back up Yainer Díaz behind the plate. Martín Maldonado, who was the Astros' starting catcher through the 2023 season, is now with the Chicago White Sox.

Flashback: The reigning AL West champions lost a bitter seven-game American League Championship Series last year to the Texas Rangers, who went on to win the World Series.