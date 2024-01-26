Houston airports break passenger record, add new routes

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

People sure have been busy traveling. Photo: Jason Fochtman/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Houston airports saw a combined 60.1 million passengers last year, a new record for the system.

Why it matters: The record year shows that George Bush Intercontinental and William P. Hobby airports have recovered from the COVID-19 pandemic, surpassing the 2019 high of 59.7 million passengers.

By the numbers: IAH saw 46.1 million total passengers in 2023, while Hobby saw 14 million total passengers.

There were 47.6 million domestic passengers across both airports and 12.5 million international passengers.

The intrigue: Domestic flight prices have dropped 24% from their peak in May 2022, Axios' Ivana Saric reports.

The average cost of airfare "hasn't been this cheap since 2009," Katy Nastro, a travel expert with Going.com, told CNN.

Plus: Since travel demand is high, United Airlines is offering more routes this summer.