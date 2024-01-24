19 mins ago - Food and Drink
5 Houston-area restaurants on Yelp's top 2024 list
Five Houston-area restaurants are featured on Yelp's list of the top 100 places to eat across the country in 2024.
What to know: The selections cover a broad spectrum of the restaurant scene.
- Burger-Chan (No. 27): The 4.8-star eatery has burgers made with beef, chicken, fish or falafel with an Asian twist.
- Tacos Doña Lena (No. 38): The 4.7-star Mexican restaurant is known for its tacos and homemade sauces.
- Avesta Persian Grill (No. 61): The 4.6-star grill specializes in kabobs, Persian stews and Tajik food.
- Pappa Gyros (No. 63): The 4.6-star 1950s-style diner in Katy has a Mediterranean twist.
- Southern Yankee Crafthouse (No. 99): The 4.6-star restaurant has a rotating selection of craft beers and wood-fired pizza.
Between the lines: The list is derived from user feedback and curated by the site's experts.
