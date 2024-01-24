5 Houston-area restaurants on Yelp's top 2024 list

Share on email (opens in new window)

Five Houston-area restaurants are featured on Yelp's list of the top 100 places to eat across the country in 2024.

What to know: The selections cover a broad spectrum of the restaurant scene.

Between the lines: The list is derived from user feedback and curated by the site's experts.