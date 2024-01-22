Share on email (opens in new window)

Houston is in for several rounds of rain and thunderstorms this week.

Driving the news: A series of showers will move into Southeast Texas starting Monday morning as Gulf moisture combines with northerly winds to create dreary conditions for nearly the entire week, according to National Weather Service meteorologists.

By the numbers: Forecasters say showers could dump up to 2 inches of rain Monday.

NWS meteorologists in Houston predict up to 7 inches will fall in total through Friday.

Ponding and street flooding are possible, but breaks in the rain could avert major flooding, forecasters said.

The intrigue: Harris County in 2023 saw 8 fewer inches of rain than in the average year, per drought.gov.

That lack of rain helped fuel a drought last year, which prompted the City of Houston to enact water restrictions.

The city has since rescinded the restrictions, and Harris County is no longer in a drought.

Meanwhile, temperatures will remain stagnant with highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s and 50s.

What's next: Chances of rain persist through at least Friday.