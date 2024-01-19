Uniqlo is coming to a Houston mall

You too can be one of these shoppers in the planned 21,647-square-foot location. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Uniqlo lovers, rejoice. The Japanese clothing retailer known for its basics is planning to come to Houston.

What's happening: Uniqlo is expected to replace the Forever 21 store at Memorial Mall. Construction is projected to be completed by September, according to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation documents.

The Forever 21 will be closed by Jan. 29 and is currently having a 90% off sale, according to a store representative.

The big picture: The brand has 53 stores in the U.S. In December 2023, Uniqlo announced its plans to open over 20 new locations throughout North America in 2024 and a total of 200 stores in North America by 2027.

There are currently no locations in Texas, though Uniqlo plans to finish construction on a location in Arlington in December, per project filings.

Context: Uniqlo has garnered a devoted fan base thanks to its minimalist style, quality, affordability and sustainability efforts.

Flashback: The brand previously announced plans for a store in the Galleria in 2020, but that fell through.