Uniqlo is coming to a Houston mall
Uniqlo lovers, rejoice. The Japanese clothing retailer known for its basics is planning to come to Houston.
What's happening: Uniqlo is expected to replace the Forever 21 store at Memorial Mall. Construction is projected to be completed by September, according to Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation documents.
- The Forever 21 will be closed by Jan. 29 and is currently having a 90% off sale, according to a store representative.
The big picture: The brand has 53 stores in the U.S. In December 2023, Uniqlo announced its plans to open over 20 new locations throughout North America in 2024 and a total of 200 stores in North America by 2027.
- There are currently no locations in Texas, though Uniqlo plans to finish construction on a location in Arlington in December, per project filings.
Context: Uniqlo has garnered a devoted fan base thanks to its minimalist style, quality, affordability and sustainability efforts.
Flashback: The brand previously announced plans for a store in the Galleria in 2020, but that fell through.
