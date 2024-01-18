25 mins ago - Things to Do

Silent disco, group run, photo shoots and more this weekend in Houston

headshot
Illustration of a line of briefcases followed by a suitcase with a pair of sunglasses and a hat on it

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Here's your guide to having fun in Houston this weekend:

🕺 Dance to silent disco at the Marriott Marquis from 5:30pm to 9:30pm Friday.

  • The $20 ticket includes a $10 food credit and access to the heated, Texas-shaped lazy river.

🎶 Celebrate George Strait at Post Houston on Saturday. Derek Spence will host a tribute performance on the rooftop.

  • 7:45pm to 10:15pm. General admission is $30.

🏃🏻‍♀️ Run or walk on a 4-mile loop starting and finishing at Buffalo Bayou Brewery.

  • Saturday starting at 10am.

✍️ Join other writers at the Writespace quiet write-in.

  • $5 for nonmembers, free for members. Saturday from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

📸 Cheese! Get your photos taken at the Art Is Bond gallery as part of the community portraits event.

  • Photographer Troy Ezequiel Montes will be taking complimentary portraits from noon to 4pm Sunday.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more