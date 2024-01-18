Silent disco, group run, photo shoots and more this weekend in Houston

Share on email (opens in new window)

Here's your guide to having fun in Houston this weekend:

🕺 Dance to silent disco at the Marriott Marquis from 5:30pm to 9:30pm Friday.

The $20 ticket includes a $10 food credit and access to the heated, Texas-shaped lazy river.

🎶 Celebrate George Strait at Post Houston on Saturday. Derek Spence will host a tribute performance on the rooftop.

7:45pm to 10:15pm. General admission is $30.

🏃🏻‍♀️ Run or walk on a 4-mile loop starting and finishing at Buffalo Bayou Brewery.

Saturday starting at 10am.

✍️ Join other writers at the Writespace quiet write-in.

$5 for nonmembers, free for members. Saturday from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.

📸 Cheese! Get your photos taken at the Art Is Bond gallery as part of the community portraits event.