25 mins ago - Things to Do
Silent disco, group run, photo shoots and more this weekend in Houston
Here's your guide to having fun in Houston this weekend:
🕺 Dance to silent disco at the Marriott Marquis from 5:30pm to 9:30pm Friday.
- The $20 ticket includes a $10 food credit and access to the heated, Texas-shaped lazy river.
🎶 Celebrate George Strait at Post Houston on Saturday. Derek Spence will host a tribute performance on the rooftop.
- 7:45pm to 10:15pm. General admission is $30.
🏃🏻♀️ Run or walk on a 4-mile loop starting and finishing at Buffalo Bayou Brewery.
- Saturday starting at 10am.
✍️ Join other writers at the Writespace quiet write-in.
- $5 for nonmembers, free for members. Saturday from 2:30pm to 4:30pm.
📸 Cheese! Get your photos taken at the Art Is Bond gallery as part of the community portraits event.
- Photographer Troy Ezequiel Montes will be taking complimentary portraits from noon to 4pm Sunday.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.