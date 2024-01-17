1 hour ago - Real Estate

Kingwood named second-friendliest neighborhood

Stars Hollow, Schitt's Creek, meet Kingwood. Photo: Brett Coomer/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Houston's Kingwood community is the second-friendliest neighborhood in the country, according to a recently released study by All Star Home.

Driving the news: All Star Home compiled a list of the top 20 areas based on the 200 most-viewed city neighborhoods on Zillow in 2022 and then ranked the neighborhoods based on the percentage of Google reviews from businesses in the area that used the term "friendly."

  • 18.75% of total reviews used the word "friendly" in Kingwood, just below Seattle's Magnolia neighborhood, which ranked first with 19.87% "friendly" reviews.

Context: The super neighborhood northeast of Houston is known as "the livable forest," referring to Kingwood's abundance of trees, and is one of the most popular Houston neighborhoods among potential buyers.

Separately, according to the All Star Home study, Trader Joe's, the UPS Store and Great Clips topped the list of friendliest franchises.

