Sweet Times: Cacao & Cardamom

👋 Shafaq here! When a store has a name like Cacao & Cardamom, how can one not be curious and enter?

Driving the news: Cacao & Cardamom offers decadent, luxurious chocolates with rich, unique flavors, from garam masala pistachio to pineapple fennel and cardamom rose.

My experience: Hot chocolate is a must in cold weather, so I ordered their gianduja hot chocolate — perfectly creamy and hazelnutty.

I also tasted some of their chocolates, although it almost felt rude to bite into the pretty gem shapes. The unexpected flavors turned the experience into more of a Bertie Bott's from "Harry Potter" taste test than a quick gobble of chocolates, but it was overall enjoyable. The orange truffle and raspberry pistachio were my favorites.

Cost: The hot chocolate was $5. The fancily boxed chocolates started at $15 for five pieces.

What's next: The store has a signature and classic comforts collection that's available year-round, but it will release a limited Valentine's Day collection in the coming weeks.

If you go: 5000 Westheimer Road, Suite 602.