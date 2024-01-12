How to care for plants ahead of the freeze
With the frigid temperatures ahead, it's time to prepare.
Driving the news: Temperatures will drop as early as Sunday, so our friends at Space City Weather recommend completing all preparations by the end of Saturday.
Be smart: Weatherize your home, keep your pets warm, charge your external batteries and sign up for emergency alerts.
As for plants, here's what Brent Moon, a horticulturist with Houston Botanic Garden, recommends for frost-tender plants:
- Bring potted plants inside. Even if you temporarily put them in an unheated garage, they'll have a higher chance of survival.
- Deep water your plants before the freeze. "Wet and moist soil always holds heat better than dry soil," Moon says.
- Mulch to insulate the roots, and protect the graft unions on citrus trees.
- If you have a special plant you care deeply about, you can dig it out and put it in a pot or trash bag for a few days.
- Cover plants — including winter crops and vulnerable landscape bushes — with a breathable cloth, like frost cloth or even old sheets and towels, until we're consistently above freezing temperatures.
- Yes, but: Don't cover plants with plastic, as that can cause them to overheat when the sun comes out.
What they're saying: "Native trees and things like that are probably going to be fine," Moon says. "But it seems like Houstonians will have to keep learning this lesson over and over: Plants like queen palms [and date palms] are not hardy in our area."
After the freeze, Moon recommends not cutting the plant to see if it will regrow back from the roots.
- Of note: Generally, it is recommended not to prune during winter to discourage new growth that may be tender and susceptible to frost.
