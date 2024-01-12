With the frigid temperatures ahead, it's time to prepare.

Driving the news: Temperatures will drop as early as Sunday, so our friends at Space City Weather recommend completing all preparations by the end of Saturday.

Be smart: Weatherize your home, keep your pets warm, charge your external batteries and sign up for emergency alerts.

As for plants, here's what Brent Moon, a horticulturist with Houston Botanic Garden, recommends for frost-tender plants:

Bring potted plants inside. Even if you temporarily put them in an unheated garage, they'll have a higher chance of survival.

Deep water your plants before the freeze. "Wet and moist soil always holds heat better than dry soil," Moon says.

Mulch to insulate the roots, and protect the graft unions on citrus trees.

If you have a special plant you care deeply about, you can dig it out and put it in a pot or trash bag for a few days.

Cover plants — including winter crops and vulnerable landscape bushes — with a breathable cloth, like frost cloth or even old sheets and towels, until we're consistently above freezing temperatures.

Yes, but: Don't cover plants with plastic, as that can cause them to overheat when the sun comes out.

What they're saying: "Native trees and things like that are probably going to be fine," Moon says. "But it seems like Houstonians will have to keep learning this lesson over and over: Plants like queen palms [and date palms] are not hardy in our area."

After the freeze, Moon recommends not cutting the plant to see if it will regrow back from the roots.