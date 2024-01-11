Houston Landing firings "blindsided" staff

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Houston Landing fired its founding editor-in-chief and a Pulitzer Prize-winning investigative journalist this week, leaving the nonprofit news startup's staff "blindsided" and "baffled."

Why it matters: The Landing launched last June with deep pockets and promises to make its readers feel "heard, seen and valued."

Before the publication even had a name, it had secured $20 million — one of the biggest investments in any single nonprofit local news startup, per Nieman Lab.

Catch up fast: On Monday, the Landing's CEO, Peter Bhatia, announced that the publication had "parted ways" with editor-in-chief Mizanur Rahman.

Pulitzer Prize–winning reporter Alex Stuckey also shared on X that she had been fired.

She told Texas Monthly she had refused an offer of severance pay in exchange for a nondisparagement agreement.

The intrigue: Both Rahman and Stuckey said they did not understand why they were fired.

"I was not given a clear reason for this decision other than our CEO saying we needed a more 'digital first' direction. This is confusing because we are digital only," Rahman wrote.

Stuckey said she was fired as part of what the CEO called a company reset. "When I asked why, I was given no conclusive answer," she said.

State of play: Remaining Landing staff has sent a letter to the nonprofit's board asking for answers.

"Nothing in the Landing's performance, to date, appears to justify terminating two senior, trusted and well-respected members of the newsroom," they wrote.

The intrigue: Bhatia told Poynter that "this was my decision and mine alone."

"We needed to make changes to achieve our goal of being a truly digital enterprise-driven news operation serving Houston," Bhatia said.

It wasn't driven by finances, he added. "We are in great shape heading into 2024 and are beginning a search for an editor-in-chief."

Of note: Axios reached out to Bhatia and board member Anne Chao for comment but did not hear back.

What's next: Managing editor John Tedesco is serving as the interim editor-in-chief, saying that leaving the publication would put those remaining "in a bind."

"As long as my presence is beneficial, I hope to stay until the new editor is hired to do what I can to help."

What we're watching: "I have no illusion that some people are going to leave over this, and I respect that," Bhatia told Texas Monthly.