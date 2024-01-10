MLK Day parades, estate sales, art shows and more this weekend in Houston

Here's what's happening around Houston this Martin Luther King, Jr. weekend.

🪞 Hunt for unique treasures at Tender Transitions' first estate sale of the year. There will be furniture, vintage kitchenware, clothes and more for sale.

Doors open at 9am Friday.

🖼 Shop and support local artists at The Market at Sawyer Yards on Saturday. Also, tour artist studios as part of The Silos at Sawyer Yards "Open Studios" event.

11am-5pm.

🎶 Dance to live music while enjoying your meal at Sambuca Houston on Saturday.

8pm-12am.

📸 Skill-up on your portrait photography this Sunday. The $15 workshop is for beginners and professional photographers who want to learn to take portraits in a party atmosphere.

Bring your own camera to Market Square Park.

🎉 Celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day with a parade in Midtown or in downtown on Monday. Both start at 10am.

💭 Take the kiddos to the Children's Museum Houston for "Dream on WonderWeek" this weekend where the museum has crafts and events celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.

10am-6pm. General admission tickets are $17.

👂 Visit the Rothko Chapel in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. The chapel will play audio recordings of speeches at 11am and 1pm Monday as part of its annual tradition.