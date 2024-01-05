Jan 5, 2024 - Food and Drink
Five Houston mocktails to try this Dry January
Houston has plenty of options for Dry January — so many that they might seem a bit daunting.
The intrigue: Maybe you're taking a break from the strong stuff or trying to get sober in the new year.
- If you're struggling with alcohol, you're not alone. More than 18% of Texans report excessively drinking, according to the United Health Foundation.
Here are five nonalcoholic drinks we want to try this January.
- This mocktail has the essence of a gin and tonic without the alcohol.
The Big Vibe Group's Radiant Roots.
- With orange, ginger and cold-pressed carrot juice, this drink is a "detox dressed as a retox."
- Featuring grapefruit, lime, zero-proof spirit, vanilla and hot sauce.
- A fresh concoction made with ginger beer, lychee and lemon.
Loch Bar's Along the Lonely Road.
- A refreshing mix of cucumber, mint, pineapple, lime and Topo Chico.
