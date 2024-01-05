Five Houston mocktails to try this Dry January

Houston has plenty of options for Dry January — so many that they might seem a bit daunting.

The intrigue: Maybe you're taking a break from the strong stuff or trying to get sober in the new year.

If you're struggling with alcohol, you're not alone. More than 18% of Texans report excessively drinking, according to the United Health Foundation.

Here are five nonalcoholic drinks we want to try this January.

Coltivare's Not & Tonic.

This mocktail has the essence of a gin and tonic without the alcohol.

The Big Vibe Group's Radiant Roots.

With orange, ginger and cold-pressed carrot juice, this drink is a "detox dressed as a retox."

Bludorn's Dove's Nest.

Featuring grapefruit, lime, zero-proof spirit, vanilla and hot sauce.

Kata Robata's Fake ID.

A fresh concoction made with ginger beer, lychee and lemon.

Loch Bar's Along the Lonely Road.