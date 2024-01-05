Your guide to CFP National Championship weekend
The highly anticipated College Football Playoff National Championship game is Monday in Houston, but fanfare kicks off Friday.
Driving the news: More than 80,000 people are expected to visit Houston to celebrate the championship game between the No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Washington Huskies.
Why it matters: CFP Houston Host Committee president Chris Massey tells Axios the game and festivities this weekend are estimated to bring $150 million to $200 million to the region.
What's happening: Along with the final game at NRG Stadium, Houston is hosting concerts, pep rallies, autograph signings, exhibits and more.
- A lot of the events, including an opportunity to see the players Saturday morning, are being hosted at the George R. Brown Convention Center.
Details: Shell Energy Stadium will host three days of free concerts over the championship weekend.
- Doors will open at 6pm each day for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live concerts. Fans will need to pre-register for concert tickets on the CFBPlayoff mobile app.
- Kidz Bop will perform Friday; Latto, Jack Harlow, 2 Chainz and Paul Russell will be live Saturday night; and Megan Moroney, Jake Owen and Jon Pardi will perform Sunday.
Be smart: The stadium doesn't have a roof, and Houston's expecting some rainfall, so bring a rain jacket or poncho to the concerts.
Flashback: In 2017, Houston secured the bid to host the championship.
- While it's the first time we're hosting the CFP game, Houston's no stranger to hosting sporting events, especially college championships.
Of note: During a press conference Thursday, Houston's public safety leaders urged everyone to pack a lot of patience this weekend.
- "Be patient," Police Chief Troy Finner said. "Be loving to citizens around and visitors. Let's take care of one another. That's the way we do it here in Houston."
How to watch: The game can be streamed on ESPN at 6:30pm, or you can shell out big bucks for last-minute tickets.
