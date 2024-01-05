Your guide to CFP National Championship weekend

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Michigan Wolverines celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the College Football Playoff semifinal Rose Bowl game. Photo: Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The highly anticipated College Football Playoff National Championship game is Monday in Houston, but fanfare kicks off Friday. Driving the news: More than 80,000 people are expected to visit Houston to celebrate the championship game between the No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

Why it matters: CFP Houston Host Committee president Chris Massey tells Axios the game and festivities this weekend are estimated to bring $150 million to $200 million to the region.

What's happening: Along with the final game at NRG Stadium, Houston is hosting concerts, pep rallies, autograph signings, exhibits and more.

A lot of the events, including an opportunity to see the players Saturday morning, are being hosted at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Details: Shell Energy Stadium will host three days of free concerts over the championship weekend.

Doors will open at 6pm each day for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live concerts. Fans will need to pre-register for concert tickets on the CFBPlayoff mobile app.

Kidz Bop will perform Friday; Latto, Jack Harlow, 2 Chainz and Paul Russell will be live Saturday night; and Megan Moroney, Jake Owen and Jon Pardi will perform Sunday.

Be smart: The stadium doesn't have a roof, and Houston's expecting some rainfall, so bring a rain jacket or poncho to the concerts.

Flashback: In 2017, Houston secured the bid to host the championship.

While it's the first time we're hosting the CFP game, Houston's no stranger to hosting sporting events, especially college championships.

Of note: During a press conference Thursday, Houston's public safety leaders urged everyone to pack a lot of patience this weekend.

"Be patient," Police Chief Troy Finner said. "Be loving to citizens around and visitors. Let's take care of one another. That's the way we do it here in Houston."

How to watch: The game can be streamed on ESPN at 6:30pm, or you can shell out big bucks for last-minute tickets.