Jan 5, 2024 - News

Your guide to CFP National Championship weekend

Michigan Wolverines celebrates with the team after scoring a touchdown during the CFP Semifinal Rose Bowl Game

The Michigan Wolverines celebrate after scoring a touchdown during the College Football Playoff semifinal Rose Bowl game. Photo: Ryan Kang/Getty Images

The highly anticipated College Football Playoff National Championship game is Monday in Houston, but fanfare kicks off Friday.

Driving the news: More than 80,000 people are expected to visit Houston to celebrate the championship game between the No. 1-ranked Michigan Wolverines and the No. 2 Washington Huskies.

Why it matters: CFP Houston Host Committee president Chris Massey tells Axios the game and festivities this weekend are estimated to bring $150 million to $200 million to the region.

What's happening: Along with the final game at NRG Stadium, Houston is hosting concerts, pep rallies, autograph signings, exhibits and more.

  • A lot of the events, including an opportunity to see the players Saturday morning, are being hosted at the George R. Brown Convention Center.

Details: Shell Energy Stadium will host three days of free concerts over the championship weekend.

  • Doors will open at 6pm each day for the AT&T Playoff Playlist Live concerts. Fans will need to pre-register for concert tickets on the CFBPlayoff mobile app.
  • Kidz Bop will perform Friday; Latto, Jack Harlow, 2 Chainz and Paul Russell will be live Saturday night; and Megan Moroney, Jake Owen and Jon Pardi will perform Sunday.

Be smart: The stadium doesn't have a roof, and Houston's expecting some rainfall, so bring a rain jacket or poncho to the concerts.

Flashback: In 2017, Houston secured the bid to host the championship.

Of note: During a press conference Thursday, Houston's public safety leaders urged everyone to pack a lot of patience this weekend.

  • "Be patient," Police Chief Troy Finner said. "Be loving to citizens around and visitors. Let's take care of one another. That's the way we do it here in Houston."

How to watch: The game can be streamed on ESPN at 6:30pm, or you can shell out big bucks for last-minute tickets.

