Here's what to do this week in Houston.

🎄 Bundle up and watch "Elf" on the big screen at Axelrad on Monday.

The free showing starts at 7pm.

🎅 Listen to Houston band Buxton's frontman Sergio Trevino sing Christmas hits at Under the Volcano on Wednesday.

Tickets are $15 at the door. Show starts at 8pm.

👾 Nerd out at the December Nerdy Night Market at Neil's Bahr on Thursday.

Shop comics and collectibles from 6pm to midnight.

🕺 Dance to The Cure's hits at downtown's Etro Nightclub starting at 9pm Thursday.