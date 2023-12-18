41 mins ago - Things to Do

Social calendar for the week of Dec. 18-22

headshot
Illustration of a pair of Aviator sunglasses with a calendar reflected in the lenses.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Here's what to do this week in Houston.

🎄 Bundle up and watch "Elf" on the big screen at Axelrad on Monday.

  • The free showing starts at 7pm.

🎅 Listen to Houston band Buxton's frontman Sergio Trevino sing Christmas hits at Under the Volcano on Wednesday.

  • Tickets are $15 at the door. Show starts at 8pm.

👾 Nerd out at the December Nerdy Night Market at Neil's Bahr on Thursday.

  • Shop comics and collectibles from 6pm to midnight.

🕺 Dance to The Cure's hits at downtown's Etro Nightclub starting at 9pm Thursday.

  • Free entry for those 21 and up. There's a $10 cover for ages 18-20 after 10pm.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more