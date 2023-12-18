41 mins ago - Things to Do
Social calendar for the week of Dec. 18-22
Here's what to do this week in Houston.
🎄 Bundle up and watch "Elf" on the big screen at Axelrad on Monday.
- The free showing starts at 7pm.
🎅 Listen to Houston band Buxton's frontman Sergio Trevino sing Christmas hits at Under the Volcano on Wednesday.
- Tickets are $15 at the door. Show starts at 8pm.
👾 Nerd out at the December Nerdy Night Market at Neil's Bahr on Thursday.
- Shop comics and collectibles from 6pm to midnight.
🕺 Dance to The Cure's hits at downtown's Etro Nightclub starting at 9pm Thursday.
- Free entry for those 21 and up. There's a $10 cover for ages 18-20 after 10pm.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.