32 mins ago - Transit

Houston awarded $10.1M to revamp Airline Drive, Bissonnet Street

headshot
Photo of traffic, with a view of the Houston skyline.

Traffic on Airline Drive. Photo: Mark Felix/AFP via Getty Images

The federal government has awarded $10.1 million to improve safety on parts of Bissonnet Street, Airline Drive, Jensen Drive and Tidwell Road.

Why it matters: From 2017 to 2021, sections of those streets have had 1,025 crashes resulting in at least 13 pedestrians killed or severely injured and two severely injured cyclists, per the city's proposal.

  • Nearly 75% of people living within a half a mile of the project corridors are minorities and 1 of each 3 households in the area do not have access to a vehicle.

Driving the news: Wednesday's announcement will mean funding for wider sidewalks, pedestrian refuge islands, multi use paths, improved bus stop accessibility and new street lighting.

Details: The proposal comprises nearly 6 miles along the four corridors:

  • Airline Drive from 28th Street to North Main Street and at other intersections including Parker Road and Link Road
  • Bissonnet Street from Eldridge Parkway to Dairy Ashford Road
  • Jensen Drive at Aldine Westfield Road and near Tidwell Road
  • Tidwell Road from Nordling Street to Irvington Boulevard

Between the lines: The U.S. Department of Transportation safer streets grant aligns with both the City of Houston and Harris County's Vision Zero mission to end traffic deaths by 2030.

Flashback: Earlier this year, Houston was separately awarded $28.8 million to redesign a deadly 7-mile stretch of Bissonnet from east of Hillcroft to west of Dairy Ashford.

Of note: As part of Wednesday's announcement, the Greater Southeast Management District also received $320,000 to conduct local safety analysis on the city's action plan.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more