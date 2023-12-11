Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Here's what to do this week.

🛝 Learn more about Houston parks on Monday at Emancipation Park.

The free event requires online registration and starts at 5:30pm.

🎄 Watch "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and meet a real-life Grinch impersonator at Axelrad on Monday.

The free showing starts at 7pm.

🙏 Honor la Virgen de Guadalupe with Mariachi Amor a México and dances by Ballet Folklórico at MECA Houston on Tuesday.

The free event features complimentary hot chocolate and pan dulce and starts at 6:30pm.

🚲 Don your favorite holiday onesie for Pride Bike Ride's weekly social bike ride through central Houston on Tuesday.

The casual ride kicks off at 7:30pm.

🕎 Listen to a free Hanukkah concert at the Children's Museum Houston on Thursday.