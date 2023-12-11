Dec 11, 2023 - Things to Do
Social calendar for the week of Dec. 11-15
Here's what to do this week.
🛝 Learn more about Houston parks on Monday at Emancipation Park.
- The free event requires online registration and starts at 5:30pm.
🎄 Watch "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and meet a real-life Grinch impersonator at Axelrad on Monday.
- The free showing starts at 7pm.
🙏 Honor la Virgen de Guadalupe with Mariachi Amor a México and dances by Ballet Folklórico at MECA Houston on Tuesday.
- The free event features complimentary hot chocolate and pan dulce and starts at 6:30pm.
🚲 Don your favorite holiday onesie for Pride Bike Ride's weekly social bike ride through central Houston on Tuesday.
- The casual ride kicks off at 7:30pm.
🕎 Listen to a free Hanukkah concert at the Children's Museum Houston on Thursday.
- Registration is required to attend. The concert starts at 5:30pm.
