Dec 11, 2023 - Things to Do

Social calendar for the week of Dec. 11-15

headshot
Illustration of a pair of Aviator sunglasses with a calendar reflected in the lenses.

Illustration: Allie Carl/Axios

Here's what to do this week.

🛝 Learn more about Houston parks on Monday at Emancipation Park.

🎄 Watch "How the Grinch Stole Christmas" and meet a real-life Grinch impersonator at Axelrad on Monday.

🙏 Honor la Virgen de Guadalupe with Mariachi Amor a México and dances by Ballet Folklórico at MECA Houston on Tuesday.

  • The free event features complimentary hot chocolate and pan dulce and starts at 6:30pm.

🚲 Don your favorite holiday onesie for Pride Bike Ride's weekly social bike ride through central Houston on Tuesday.

  • The casual ride kicks off at 7:30pm.

🕎 Listen to a free Hanukkah concert at the Children's Museum Houston on Thursday.

  • Registration is required to attend. The concert starts at 5:30pm.
avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Houston stories

No stories could be found

Houstonpostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more