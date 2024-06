The little library in the airport. Photo: Courtesy of Houston Airport System

A mini library vending machine is now at William P. Hobby Airport. Driving the news: People visiting Hobby Airport can stop by the Houston Public Library's Booklink at the airport's entrance, near the escalators and TSA screening.

How it works: Only Houston Public Library cardholders can check out physical books, but anyone can check out an e-book or an audiobook with just an email address.

The cabinet features five shelves of books for adults, teens and children, and books are in English and Spanish. Cardholders can scan their library card, open the door, and check out or return any book.

The receipt will show when the book is due. Physical books have a normal lending period of three weeks and can be returned to any library location in the system. Digital books have a 14-day lending period.

Of note: While Hobby is not part of the library's regular delivery route, a library spokesperson said they can restock the machine daily or as needed.

Flashback: The Houston Public Library installed its first Booklink in 2019 at a library in downtown Houston as part of an initiative to bring the library to more people.