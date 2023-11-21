Nov 21, 2023 - Things to Do

Where to go for the holidays in downtown Houston

The Winter Wanderland is one you can't miss. Photo: Courtesy of Houston First Corp.

It's the time of year when downtown Houston transforms into a winter wonderland fit for all sorts of occasions.

Driving the news: Houston First Corp. has created nearly a dozen holiday villages throughout the central business district.

What's happening: The events run now through Dec. 31.

🎄 Check out Deck the Trees at Plaza de Avenidas.

  • Specially decorated trees will be on display at the George R. Brown Convention Center's Grand Holiday Window and the Alley Theatre.

🍭 Invigorate your sweet tooth at Hilton Americas' Land of Sweets.

  • The showing includes a life-size "Super Mario Bros." chocolate display in the hotel lobby.

🏊 Float in a heated, Texas-shaped lazy river underneath holiday lights at the Marriott Marquis' Texas Winter Lights.

⛸️ Ice skate under open air at the Discovery Green skating rink.

🎵 Visit the Wortham Theater's Sugar Plum Plaza, located outside the theater's main entrance.

  • You'll be able to see larger-than-life ornaments and hear classic holiday tunes.

🎶 Join in on the music at Lynn Wyatt Square's Jingle Town.

  • Guests can turn a crank to experience a harmonious music box.

💡 Enjoy a nightly Winter Wanderland light show along Bagby Street near City Hall.

  • The experience includes more than 100,000 lights in an 80-foot-long tunnel.

📸 See Twinkle Town at Trebly Park.

  • The park will feature Friday night live music and Santa Paws on Saturday afternoons for holiday photos with your four-legged friends.

💋 Pucker up underneath massive mistletoe at Market Square Park.

  • The mistletoe is 150 inches wide and hung on a 15-foot candy cane.

🏛️ See a massive Christmas tree outside City Hall.

  • The tree will be lit during a lighting ceremony from 6-8pm Dec. 2.

🎟️ Visit Post HTX for their Winter Wonderlawn.

  • Featuring holiday lights, photo ops and more. Tickets are $7 on weekdays and $10 on the weekend.
