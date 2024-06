Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The world of professional padel is expanding into Houston. Why it matters: Houston is rich with pro sports, from football to rugby — and it's now home to a Pro Padel League team.

Catch up fast: Padel is a cross between tennis and squash and is played in teams of two on a small court.

The league bills the sport as one of the fastest growing in North America.

Driving the news: The Houston Volts debuted Saturday at the Pro Padel League's All-Star game in San Diego.

The team will be one of 10 squads that will play in the 2024 Pro Padel League season.

At the All-Star game, players from the Volts won their first-ever match 8-5.

The intrigue: Sergio Ortiz, the Volts' owner and CEO of The Woodlands-based Sports Facilities Investment Group, will soon break ground on a 40,000-square-foot padel facility called Pelota Padel Club in the northern suburb.

The facility will be the Volts' home and will feature nine indoor courts and three outdoor courts, including a stadium-style court for league play.

Also: The young team will be coached by Diego Pezzoni and advised by Juani Mieres.

Claudia Jensen, 18; Lorena Rufo, 20; Pablo García, 20; Ivan Rodriguez, 22; and Alex Chozas, 20, are the first players on the team.

What we're watching: The schedule for the upcoming season has yet to be announced but is expected to drop soon, with play slated for early 2024.