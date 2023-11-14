Army sets aside convictions of Black soldiers in 1917 Houston riot

Dozens of members of the all-Black 3rd Battalion of the 24th Infantry Regiment faced one of the largest murder trials in American history in November 1917 at Fort Sam Houston in San Antonio. Photo: U.S. National Archives and Records Administration

Dozens of Black soldiers implicated in the 1917 Houston riot now have new legacies. Driving the news: The U.S. Army set aside the court-martial ruling convicting 110 soldiers over the deadly event, the military branch announced Monday.

Why it matters: The historic move, first reported by the Houston Chronicle, characterizes their service as honorable and paves the way for the soldiers' descendants to receive military benefits.

Catch up fast: While standing guard over the new Camp Logan in the summer of 1917, members of the all-Black 3rd Battalion of the 24th Infantry Regiment endured months of racist ridicule and encounters with Houston police enforcing Jim Crow laws.

On Aug. 23, 1917, two soldiers were beaten and arrested after interfering with the violent arrest of a Black woman by Houston police.

That, along with rumored additional violence against the battalion, led more than 100 soldiers to take up arms and march into the streets of Houston.

Clashes with residents and police ultimately left 19 people dead.

The Army convicted 110 soldiers of mutiny, assault and murder, executing 19 of them, including some within a day of sentencing.

What happened: Members of the South Texas College of Law asked the Army to overturn the convictions in 2020, saying the mass trial was fraught with errors.

That included a lack of evidence to convict many of the defendants and an incompetent lawyer, according to University of Houston historian Dr. Gerald Horne.

The latest: The Army held a special ceremony at Houston's Buffalo Soldiers National Museum on Monday commemorating the move.

Two of the soldiers' descendants were in attendance, per the Chronicle.

What they're saying: "With the support of our experts, our dedicated board members looked at each record carefully and came up with our best advice to Army leaders to correct a miscarriage of justice," Michael Mahoney, deputy assistant secretary of the Army for review boards, said in a press release.