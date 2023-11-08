Houston ranks as a top city for overseas business

Data: FT-Nikkei Investing in America ranking; Map: Jared Whalen/Axios

Houston ranked as the best U.S. city for international business in the second annual FT-Nikkei Investing in America ranking.

Why it matters: U.S. cities compete to attract foreign investors' money, per the Financial Times.

Houston, with its reputation as the energy capital of the world and recent focus on the energy transition with green innovation, has positioned itself to be an international hub for a growing number of multinational corporations.

Details: Houston jumped four spots from last year.

The city scored high for its openness, investment trends, workforce and talent as well as its business-friendly policies, excellent logistics, affordable cost of living and diverse community.

What they're saying: "Houston pulled ahead by providing the kind of services that overseas multinationals need to succeed in the U.S.," said Peter Spiegel, U.S. managing editor of the Financial Times.

"This ranking is a testament to Houston's position as a thriving global city with a diverse mix of industries that are attractive to international investment," Bob Harvey, CEO of the Greater Houston Partnership, said in a statement. "Rankings like this bolster our case as we continue to attract companies from around the world."

The big picture: Other Texas cities, including Dallas, Austin, Plano and Irving, also made the top 10, driven by an influx of foreign investment in the automotive and technology sectors.

By the numbers: The Houston area has trading relationships with more than 200 countries and is home to more than 1,700 foreign-owned firms, according to the GHP.