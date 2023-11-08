Constantino Artisan Gelato serves Election Day treats

Third-generation gelato-maker Constantine Koutas knows how to find a crowd — even on Election Day.

Catch up quick: Koutas owns and operates Constantino Artisan Gelato, an ice cream and gelato parlor from a stand he attached to his trike.

He pedals all around the Inner Loop selling the frozen stuff in places like Hermann Park and Discovery Green or along Buffalo Bayou.

The intrigue: On Election Day, he chose the city's most popping polling location: the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray Street, where voters, poll workers and campaign volunteers all congregated in the name of democracy.

What they're saying: "I knew there were going to be lots of people out here," Koutas tells Axios. "It's one of the best polling locations that's usually open late, central, and well lit. I thought it'd be a good opportunity to come out and set up shop tonight."

I inhaled this. Photo: Jay R. Jordan

Jay's thought bubble: Koutas uses organic ingredients and has vegan and halal offerings, a must-have for anyone looking for a sweet cold treat.

I had the raspberry gelato and loved every bite.

How to go: Koutas posts his upcoming locations on Instagram.