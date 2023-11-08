Constantino Artisan Gelato serves Election Day treats
Third-generation gelato-maker Constantine Koutas knows how to find a crowd — even on Election Day.
Catch up quick: Koutas owns and operates Constantino Artisan Gelato, an ice cream and gelato parlor from a stand he attached to his trike.
- He pedals all around the Inner Loop selling the frozen stuff in places like Hermann Park and Discovery Green or along Buffalo Bayou.
The intrigue: On Election Day, he chose the city's most popping polling location: the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray Street, where voters, poll workers and campaign volunteers all congregated in the name of democracy.
What they're saying: "I knew there were going to be lots of people out here," Koutas tells Axios. "It's one of the best polling locations that's usually open late, central, and well lit. I thought it'd be a good opportunity to come out and set up shop tonight."
Jay's thought bubble: Koutas uses organic ingredients and has vegan and halal offerings, a must-have for anyone looking for a sweet cold treat.
- I had the raspberry gelato and loved every bite.
How to go: Koutas posts his upcoming locations on Instagram.
More Houston stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Houston.