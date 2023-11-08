Constantino Artisan Gelato serves Election Day treats

38 mins ago - Food and Drink

A man stands next to a homemade trike featuring an ice cream cooler

Constantine Koutas sets up shop on Election Day. Photo: Jay R. Jordan/Axios

Third-generation gelato-maker Constantine Koutas knows how to find a crowd — even on Election Day.

Catch up quick: Koutas owns and operates Constantino Artisan Gelato, an ice cream and gelato parlor from a stand he attached to his trike.

  • He pedals all around the Inner Loop selling the frozen stuff in places like Hermann Park and Discovery Green or along Buffalo Bayou.

The intrigue: On Election Day, he chose the city's most popping polling location: the Metropolitan Multi-Service Center on West Gray Street, where voters, poll workers and campaign volunteers all congregated in the name of democracy.

What they're saying: "I knew there were going to be lots of people out here," Koutas tells Axios. "It's one of the best polling locations that's usually open late, central, and well lit. I thought it'd be a good opportunity to come out and set up shop tonight."

red raspberry gelato
I inhaled this. Photo: Jay R. Jordan

Jay's thought bubble: Koutas uses organic ingredients and has vegan and halal offerings, a must-have for anyone looking for a sweet cold treat.

  • I had the raspberry gelato and loved every bite.

How to go: Koutas posts his upcoming locations on Instagram.

