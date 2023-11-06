1 hour ago - Things to Do
Things to do in Houston this week: Nutcracker market, movie premiere, more
Here's what's going on around Houston this week.
🎥 Watch the world premiere of "Lands: Portrait of the City of Houston," a performance and film by French artists Jocelyn Cottencin and Emmanuelle Huynh, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
- Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested price of $25. The show starts at 6:30pm each night.
🎸 See the Petesimple band, the "musical maestros of mayhem," at Sambuca Houston on Wednesday.
- Free entry. Music starts at 5pm.
🩰 Shop at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market at NRG starting Thursday.
- Tickets are $20. Event starts at 10am Thursday through Sunday.
🌈 Visit Olivia Block's "12 Degrees of Sky" sound and light installation at Rice University's James Turrell Skyspace on Thursday.
- Free entry. Event kicks off at 6:15pm.
🐀 Watch "Ratatouille" under the stars with the kids at Trebly Park on Thursday.
- The screening is free, but registration is required. The movie starts at 8pm.
