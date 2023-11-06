1 hour ago - Things to Do

Things to do in Houston this week: Nutcracker market, movie premiere, more

Here's what's going on around Houston this week.

🎥 Watch the world premiere of "Lands: Portrait of the City of Houston," a performance and film by French artists Jocelyn Cottencin and Emmanuelle Huynh, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

  • Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested price of $25. The show starts at 6:30pm each night.

🎸 See the Petesimple band, the "musical maestros of mayhem," at Sambuca Houston on Wednesday.

  • Free entry. Music starts at 5pm.

🩰 Shop at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market at NRG starting Thursday.

  • Tickets are $20. Event starts at 10am Thursday through Sunday.

🌈 Visit Olivia Block's "12 Degrees of Sky" sound and light installation at Rice University's James Turrell Skyspace on Thursday.

  • Free entry. Event kicks off at 6:15pm.

🐀 Watch "Ratatouille" under the stars with the kids at Trebly Park on Thursday.

  • The screening is free, but registration is required. The movie starts at 8pm.
