Here's what's going on around Houston this week.

🎥 Watch the world premiere of "Lands: Portrait of the City of Houston," a performance and film by French artists Jocelyn Cottencin and Emmanuelle Huynh, on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

Tickets are pay-what-you-can, with a suggested price of $25. The show starts at 6:30pm each night.

🎸 See the Petesimple band, the "musical maestros of mayhem," at Sambuca Houston on Wednesday.

Free entry. Music starts at 5pm.

🩰 Shop at the Houston Ballet Nutcracker Market at NRG starting Thursday.

Tickets are $20. Event starts at 10am Thursday through Sunday.

🌈 Visit Olivia Block's "12 Degrees of Sky" sound and light installation at Rice University's James Turrell Skyspace on Thursday.

Free entry. Event kicks off at 6:15pm.

🐀 Watch "Ratatouille" under the stars with the kids at Trebly Park on Thursday.