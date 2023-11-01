45 mins ago - Sports
Rockets have among the cheapest seats in NBA
Ticket sales for the 0-3 Rockets are up 120% compared to last season, according to StubHub.
Why it matters: Interest in attending NBA games earlier in the season is growing, per StubHub spokesperson Adam Budelli.
Driving the news: The NBA's new in-season tournament could also be a factor in driving fan interest earlier in the season, says Budelli.
- The tournament kicks off Friday.
- Plus, check out the Rockets' special all-red court that will be installed for the tournament.
Meanwhile, attending an NBA game could cost you a lot more this year — but the Rockets are among the cheapest seats in the country.
- A family of four will spend, on average, $190 at a Rockets game for the cheapest available tickets, a parking spot, two beers, two sodas and four hot dogs.
- That makes Houston the sixth-cheapest outing in the NBA, which has an average cost of $305 for a family of four.
What's next: The Rockets play the Charlotte Hornets tonight at 7pm.
Tickets start at $15.
