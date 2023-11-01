Houston's slightly shrinking commute times

Data: U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Alice Feng/Axios

The share of Houstonians who have a commute under 45 minutes grew during the pandemic.

By the numbers: 78.5% of workers in the Houston metro area in 2022 had commutes shorter than 45 minutes, 50.5% of whom had a commute time shorter than 30 minutes, per a new Axios analysis of census data, Alex Fitzpatrick and Alice Feng report.

In 2019, 76.6% of workers had a commute time of less than 45 minutes, 49.2% of whom commuted less than 30 minutes.

Worth noting: The share of Houstonians working remotely fell last year to 13%, below the national average.

The big picture: Nationally, 36.8% of workers had a commute of 15 to 29 minutes in 2022, up from 35.6% in 2019.

Of note: These findings don't include employees who work from home and thus have a commute time of zero — or maybe a minute or two, if you stop to pour a cup of coffee on your way to your home office setup.

Instead, the results are based on the approximately 136.2 million Americans ages 16 and older with non-WFH jobs in 2022.

Driving the shift: There are a handful of potential factors at play here.

The "Great Reshuffling" led many Americans to move and/or find new jobs, and some of those who enjoyed the benefits of pandemic-era remote work decided to prioritize shorter commutes in favor of more personal or family time.

Meanwhile, some degree of remote and hybrid work is persisting post-pandemic, leading to fewer cars on the road and thus less traffic and faster commutes.

The bottom line: This data may not jibe with your personal experience, as construction and other factors can mess with particular routes — but in the broad sense, more Americans are enjoying faster trips to work.