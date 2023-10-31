Inprint hosts Viet Thanh Nguyen after 92NY event cancellation

Viet Thanh Nguyen (L) in conversation with Bao-Long Chu (R) at the Inprint event. Photo: Shafaq Patel/Axios

Pulitzer prize-winning author Viet Thanh Nguyen visited Houston for an Inprint reading Monday for his memoir "A Man of Two Faces."

The event comes after 92NY halted its literary series after Nguyen made comments critical of Israel.

What's happening: The event was originally planned to be at the Congregation Emanu El but was moved to the Hobby Center for the Performing Arts after the synagogue informed Inprint on Saturday that the "space was no longer available," according to Inprint.

Fredi Franks, executive director at the Congregation Emanu El, confirmed to Axios that the change in venue was because of Nguyen's stance on the war, saying that "at this remarkably sensitive time in our community, it just didn't seem to be appropriate."

Context: Nguyen, whose new book is about colonization and being a refugee, joined about 750 writers in an open letter calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

"Wars lead to an us-versus-them mentality: 'We are good, they are evil,'" Nguyen told Democracy Now in an interview on the war. "We need a ceasefire in order to save lives, but also to take a step back from this very dangerous thinking of us versus them."

Details: More than 200 people attended the event at the Hobby Center. While the change in venue was talked about, the reasoning and current crisis in the Middle East was not explicitly addressed.

Of note: Inprint did not respond to Axios' follow-up questions regarding the event.