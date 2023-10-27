Sweet Times: Cupfusion Cupcakery's pricey CBD-infused cupcake

If only I was ready for a full-blown photo shoot. Photo: Shafaq Patel/Axios

One night at 9, I was desperately craving cake. And a mug cake recipe wasn't going to cut it. So I headed to Cupfusion Cupcakery, one of the only non-ice cream dessert places that was still open.

Side note: Houston should really have more late-night dessert cafes.

Details: Cupfusion Cupcakery is a paradise for Instagram enthusiasts. It's a pink wonderland with several photo backdrops, and even the cupcakes are decadent and photo-worthy.

The bakery, open for about a year, regularly introduces new flavors and specializes in infused cupcakes, including alcohol and CBD.

My experience: I was curious about the CBD-infused cookies-and-cream cupcake, but at $20, it's hard to believe anyone would feel any calming effects.

It was a fine cupcake, but I expected it to be memorable for reasons other than being the most expensive cupcake I've ever bought. But hey, if you're used to spending a lot of money on CBD products, then go for it.

I also tried the banana pudding cupcake, which had a delicious, creamy center. At $7, it was still pricey, but I saw the appeal.

The bottom line: The place is undeniably pretty. Every corner is ready for a photo shoot, including the phone booth near the restrooms.

If you go: 2805 White Oak Drive.