Sweet Times: Cupfusion Cupcakery's pricey CBD-infused cupcake
One night at 9, I was desperately craving cake. And a mug cake recipe wasn't going to cut it. So I headed to Cupfusion Cupcakery, one of the only non-ice cream dessert places that was still open.
- Side note: Houston should really have more late-night dessert cafes.
Details: Cupfusion Cupcakery is a paradise for Instagram enthusiasts. It's a pink wonderland with several photo backdrops, and even the cupcakes are decadent and photo-worthy.
- The bakery, open for about a year, regularly introduces new flavors and specializes in infused cupcakes, including alcohol and CBD.
My experience: I was curious about the CBD-infused cookies-and-cream cupcake, but at $20, it's hard to believe anyone would feel any calming effects.
- It was a fine cupcake, but I expected it to be memorable for reasons other than being the most expensive cupcake I've ever bought. But hey, if you're used to spending a lot of money on CBD products, then go for it.
- I also tried the banana pudding cupcake, which had a delicious, creamy center. At $7, it was still pricey, but I saw the appeal.
The bottom line: The place is undeniably pretty. Every corner is ready for a photo shoot, including the phone booth near the restrooms.
If you go: 2805 White Oak Drive.
- Open until 8pm Sunday, Wednesday and Thursday, and until 10pm Friday and Saturday. Closed Monday and Tuesday.
