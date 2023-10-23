39 mins ago - Things to Do
What to do in Houston this week
Here's what's going on around the city.
🧵 Take your toddler to Discovery Green's Toddler Tuesday event with readings, character meet-and-greets and crafts.
- Free. 10:30am-12:30pm.
🎃 Don your best Halloween costume and participate in Bellaire's Great Pumpkin Hunt on Thursday.
- Festivities start at 4pm, with the prize hunt starting at 4:30pm.
👂 Listen to the sounds of singer Sade and eat soul food at Mo' Better Brews' Tunes and Tastebuds Series on Thursday.
- The event runs from 6pm-8pm.
🖼️ Hear from artists Alexis Pye and Mitchell Reece at the Museum of Fine Arts Houston's Artists in Dialogue series Thursday.
- The free talk runs from 6:30pm-7:30pm.
✈️ Learn a bit about Houston's historic architecture at the 1940 Air Terminal Museum's Museum Talk: Art Into Architecture on Thursday.
- Historian Michael Bludworth will give a talk starting at 7pm.
