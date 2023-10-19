Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour is coming to Houston

Get ready: Bad Bunny is coming back to Houston.

Driving the news: The Reggaeton star announced Thursday that he will perform 47 shows in North America next year as part of his Most Wanted Tour.

He will perform at Toyota Center on April 30 and May 1.

Context: Last week, the three-time Grammy winner made history with his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.

The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.

Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59pm EST. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.

Flashback: Last year, when the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer played at Minute Maid Park, Astros fans complained about the condition of the outfield following the two-night concert — but the sod was already in poor condition due to rain.