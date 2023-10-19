Bad Bunny's Most Wanted Tour is coming to Houston
Get ready: Bad Bunny is coming back to Houston.
Driving the news: The Reggaeton star announced Thursday that he will perform 47 shows in North America next year as part of his Most Wanted Tour.
- He will perform at Toyota Center on April 30 and May 1.
Context: Last week, the three-time Grammy winner made history with his new album, "nadie sabe lo que va a pasar mañana," as it became the most-streamed album in a single day in 2023 so far on Spotify.
- The album has amassed more than 900 million streams.
Of note: Fans can register for tickets now until Sunday, Oct. 22 at 11:59pm EST. Once registration closes, there will be a random drawing to receive a code that grants access to the sale on Wednesday, Oct. 25.
Flashback: Last year, when the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer played at Minute Maid Park, Astros fans complained about the condition of the outfield following the two-night concert — but the sod was already in poor condition due to rain.
