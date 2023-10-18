Earlier this week, I saw one of my favorite authors speak at an Inprint event.

Driving the news: Jhumpa Lahiri, who won the Pulitzer Prize for "Interpreter of Maladies," returned to Houston for a reading and a conversation to promote her Italian book "Roman Stories," which has been translated into English.

Context: I read "The Namesake" in high school alongside my required reading of J.D. Salinger and Mark Twain. Lahiri introduced me to South Asian literature and reignited my love for reading, and I've continued to cherish her prose and perspectives.

Her last few books have been written in Italian, and for some reason, I wasn't compelled to read them. But when I saw that she was visiting Houston, I knew I had to be there — at least for my high school self. And I'm so glad I went.

During the conversation part of the event, Lahiri discussed how writing in Italian had allowed her to be more candid and how it had liberated her, rekindling my interest in translations of her newer works.

The excitement was palpable as people took selfies with Lahiri in the background. My favorite moment was when, while looking for parking, a passerby questioned the crowd. When I said it might be for the reading, he said "there must be another event." But no, the crowd of more than 200 people was there for Lahiri.

Flashback: In 2003, Lahiri came to an Inprint event to promote "The Namesake," which has been turned into a movie.

What's next: Inprint is rebroadcasting the event Thursday, and Brazos Bookstore is selling Lahiri's books at a 10% discount.

Go deeper: Inprint, as part of the Inprint Margarett Root Brown Reading Series, and several Houston bookstores continue to bring renowned authors for readings, book signings and conversations.