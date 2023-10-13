Astros, Rangers meet for first time in ALCS

Share on email (opens in new window)

The Astros are all smiles heading into the championship series. Photo: Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

Pledge your allegiance now.

Driving the news: The Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers will face off in the American League Championship Series starting Sunday in Houston, the first time the two teams have met in the postseason.

The best-of-seven ALCS determines who will make it to the World Series.

Why it matters: It's the ultimate Texas rumble. It's the Silver Boot Series on steroids. It's October baseball played exclusively in the Lone Star State.

Of note: Tickets to Sunday's game are sold out.

However, tickets on SeatGeek — Major League Baseball's official aftermarket promoter — were available starting at $146 for standing room only as of Thursday evening.

State of play: The bitter rivals finished the regular season with identical records of 90-72.

Houston's record against the Rangers was 9-4, which is why the 'Stros won the AL West division title.

The Rangers swept all their postseason opponents on their way to the ALCS, while the Astros dropped a home game to the Minnesota Twins.

Expect more benches to clear in the ALCS. Photo: Logan Riely/Getty Images

The wager: Axios teams in Houston and Dallas are placing a friendly bet on who wins the series and advances to the fall classic.

The losers are required to wear the opposing team's swag for a day and must meet for lunch in a public spot. Humiliating photos are to come.

What's next: First pitch for Game 1 is slated for 7:15pm Sunday at Minute Maid Park.